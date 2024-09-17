Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

