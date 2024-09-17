Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

