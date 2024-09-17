Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.