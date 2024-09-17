Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

SAND traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 2,512,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

