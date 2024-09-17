Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 13.2 %

SANG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

