Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $502.89 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,890,323,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,694,169 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

