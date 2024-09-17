Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.63 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

