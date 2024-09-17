Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 98,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE VMC opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.