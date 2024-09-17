Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $521.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.46. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

