Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Aspen Aerogels worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

