Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.9 %

GEV stock opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $231.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.