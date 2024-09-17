Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 197,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,067,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,705 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 68,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

