Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $528.75

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.75 ($6.98) and traded as low as GBX 513.86 ($6.79). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.80), with a volume of 289,488 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.35. The stock has a market cap of £803.38 million, a PE ratio of -3,029.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

