Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 30,023 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $69.07.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $788.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

