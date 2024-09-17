Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,751,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

