Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.66

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 11199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

