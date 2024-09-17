Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

