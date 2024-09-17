Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Boosted by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.