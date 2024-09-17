Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

