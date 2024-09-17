Scotiabank Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$1.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRZ. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TSE TRZ opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

