Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,154.18 or 1.00048912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041198 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

