SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

