SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of SLQT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.