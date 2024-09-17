Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

