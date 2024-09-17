Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $147.30 and last traded at $147.30. 32,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 83,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.23.

Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SEZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $824.26 million and a PE ratio of 66.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

