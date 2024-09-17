Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Decreases By 12.6%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

About African Rainbow Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.