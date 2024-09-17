Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Decreases By 12.6%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.60.
About African Rainbow Minerals
