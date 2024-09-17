Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Drops By 23.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of AVTX opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $52.75.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 306.52% and a negative net margin of 1,639.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
