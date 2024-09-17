Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Drops By 23.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVTX opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 306.52% and a negative net margin of 1,639.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,722,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.