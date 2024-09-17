Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Drops By 19.6%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

