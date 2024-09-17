Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Rises By 9.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKQNF remained flat at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

