Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 25.5%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,382. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

