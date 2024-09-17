Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Rises By 10.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BRTR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 7,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 812.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

