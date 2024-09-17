Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Rises By 10.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of BRTR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 7,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
