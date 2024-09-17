Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 6.5%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,030. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 335,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BRP by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

