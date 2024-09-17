Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Decreases By 25.1%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Caravelle International Group Trading Up 7.8 %
CACO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,825. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
About Caravelle International Group
