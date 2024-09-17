Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Decreases By 25.1%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 7.8 %

CACO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,825. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

