Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 11.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,643,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 5,227,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.2 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

