Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Decreases By 7.1%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cenntro Trading Down 2.5 %

Cenntro stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,352. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 182.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%.

Cenntro Company Profile

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

