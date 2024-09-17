Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Decreases By 8.2%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $12,925.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12,684.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12,077.43. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $10,439.40 and a 12-month high of $13,370.50.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

