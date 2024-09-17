Short Interest in Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Increases By 18.3%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Chord Energy Stock Up 17.3 %
Shares of WLLBW opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.
Chord Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.