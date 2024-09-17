Short Interest in Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Increases By 18.3%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Chord Energy Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of WLLBW opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.