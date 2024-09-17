Short Interest in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Decreases By 8.5%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

CLIR stock remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,540. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

