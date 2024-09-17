Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Rises By 16.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDROW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 77,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
