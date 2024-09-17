Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Rises By 16.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDROW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 77,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

