Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Grows By 15.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 18,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

