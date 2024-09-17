Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Grows By 15.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance
Shares of CRESW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 18,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.