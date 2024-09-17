Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Expands By 5.3%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GDTC opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

