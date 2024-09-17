Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Declines By 7.7%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.5 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNTCF remained flat at $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

