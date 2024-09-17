Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Declines By 7.7%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.5 days.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNTCF remained flat at $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.
dentalcorp Company Profile
