Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Declines By 10.1%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

DIIBF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $348.08 million during the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

