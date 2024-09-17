Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Rises By 6.3%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of DWLAF remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,617. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

