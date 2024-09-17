Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Rises By 6.3%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of DWLAF remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,617. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
About Dowlais Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.