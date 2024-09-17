Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Grows By 6.1%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Shares of DY traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 422,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,256. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $196.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

