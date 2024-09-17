Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 9.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

