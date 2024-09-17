Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Increases By 6.8%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHA remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. ESH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESHA. Kim LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 530,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESH Acquisition by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.