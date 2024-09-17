Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 9.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $415,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 27,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

