Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Drops By 10.6%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 456,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 103,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,095 shares of company stock worth $159,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 2,409.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 304,468 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $6,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

