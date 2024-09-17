Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Increases By 23.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

