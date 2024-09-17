Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Increases By 21.4%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

BEATW remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. HeartBeam has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

